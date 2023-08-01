Belgrade Woman Falls Out of ATV, Hospitalized

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say a Belgrade woman is in the hospital after falling out of an ATV.

Stearns County Sheriffs responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 13 in Crow River Township.

The caller said a woman passenger fell out of a side-by-side ATV while traveling around 50 mph.

Upon further investigation, officers say the ATV’s driver 35-year-old Matthew Brietbach and 35-year-old passenger Holly Breitbach of Belgrade thought the passenger’s seatbelt was stuck in the door due to it being tight.

Police say Holly then opened the door when the wind caught it and forced it open, causing her to fall out.

Officers transported her to the Paynesville Hospital before they later airlifted her to another hospital.