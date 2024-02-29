Benton County crash kills son, injures mother

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MAYWOOD TWP., Minn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a roll over crash that killed a son and severely hurt his mother in Maywood Twp.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a crash on 115th Street Northeast after a car veered into the ditch, struck a driveway approach and became airborne, flying 100 feet in the air before crashing and rolling for another 100 feet.

At the scene, deputies found 33-year-old driver Joseph McCullough of Sauk Rapids and his 56-year-old mother, Yvette Slack of Foreston, with serious injuries.

First responders extracted Slack and McCullough from the crash where they pronounced McCullough dead at the scene. An ambulance transported Slack to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Deputies say speeding and impairment are likely factors in the crash.