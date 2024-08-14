Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigating motorcycle crash near Sauk Rapids

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that seriously hurt a man from out of state.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, deputies arrived to Golden Spike Road Northeast near Sauk Rapids after a crash involving two motorcycles.

At the scene, deputies found 50-year-old Christopher Fisher from Texas seriously hurt and brought him to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Investigators determined that Fisher and two other men were on their way to Rollie’s Rednecks and Longnecks on separate motorcycles.

Fisher met one of the men that day who offered to lead him and the other man to the bar.

On their way, the man leading them had gone ahead causing them to lose sight of him. They eventually caught up after the man stopped in the roadway.

Investigators say Fisher drove left around him when the man abruptly turned his motorcycle into Fisher’s path causing them to crash.

The man tried to get Fisher up off the ground but was unable to. That’s when he fled the scene on foot.

Law enforcement searched for the man but were unable to find him.

Subsequent investigation resulted in them establishing the identity of the man believed to be the third driver but that hasn’t been released yet.