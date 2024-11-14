Big Lake woman dies in two-car crash on Highway 10

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BIG LAKE TWP., Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol is unknown to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a Big Lake woman.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14, troopers say, 40-year-old Danielle Hayes of Big Lake was crossing Highway 10 and 25-year-old Blake Seraaj of Elk River was driving westbound.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection of 172nd Street Northwest.

Seraaj recieved non-life-threatening injuries and is OK.

Hayes was transported to Henepin County Medical center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.