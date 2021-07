The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to County Road 5 and 65th Avenue in Brockway Township near St. Stephen yesterday.

A jogger reported finding a body in a ditch, upon arrival deputies found the person to be deceased. No foul play is suspected and the Sheriff’s Office does not believe any criminal activity is associated with the death.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.