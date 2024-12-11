Brockway Township vehicle fire under investigation

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BROCKWAY, TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car fire in Brockway Township.

Around 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, December 8, a caller from a nearby residence reported a large fire and reported hearing a large boom, followed by two or three more.

Upon arrival, deputies located a fully engulfed vehicle that appeared to have traveled off the road.

No occupants were located inside the vehicle.

The area was checked for individuals who might have been associated with the vehicle, but no one was found.

Crews on the scene were unable to find any identifying information on the vehicle due to the large amount of fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The vehicle is believed to be a 2007 to 2012 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240.