Jun 30, 2020

Burglary Suspect Found In St. Cloud Attic

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A 22-year-old man was arrested in St. Cloud after officers found him hiding in an attic on Sunday. 

Commander Jeff Oxton says the St. Cloud Police Department SWAT team conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of 13 th Street South around 10 p.m.  

The warrant was for a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery with a handgun from a burglary of a residence in the Northeast St. Cloud that occurred on June 20th. 

When officers arrived at the scene, the search took over two hours for the SWAT team to locate 22-year-old Deantae Davis from St. Cloud.  

Davis was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Benton County Jail. Davis is being held on charges listed above. 

