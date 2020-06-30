Burglary Suspect Found In St. Cloud Attic

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A 22-year-old man was arrested in St. Cloud after officers found him hiding in an attic on Sunday.

Commander Jeff Oxton says the St. Cloud Police Department SWAT team conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of 13 th Street South around 10 p.m.

The warrant was for a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery with a handgun from a burglary of a residence in the Northeast St. Cloud that occurred on June 20th.

When officers arrived at the scene, the search took over two hours for the SWAT team to locate 22-year-old Deantae Davis from St. Cloud.

Davis was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Benton County Jail. Davis is being held on charges listed above.