Call for Entries! Radio Drama Script Writing Contest with KVSC & GREAT

KVSC, in partnership with GREAT Theatre in St. Cloud is putting out a call for a radio drama script!

The idea is for a never performed feature length script to be produced and performed as a live radio drama in the spring of 2021. We’re looking for the best, locally written script to further the tradition of quality radio theatre in central Minnesota, and we’re offering an award of $1,500 for this script!

Content, Genre, and Story Requirements:

So, what kind of story are we looking for? Well, it’s got to be good. That’s the big thing. We have all the requirements posted HERE.

As for genre, a different direction other than what has been performed prior would be preferred. We’ve broadcasted the past three years during the Halloween season with Orson Welles’ War of the Worlds, Night of the Living Dead and Sherlock Holmes. Since we are planning on broadcasting this production during the spring of 2021, keep that in mind. Otherwise, just about any genre that would hold a compelling and exciting tale could work.

The subject matter and language should be considered to be PG to PG-13 with full compliance to all FCC guidelines. Offensive material will not be considered. There will be adults and children listening and attending the live radio production, so write accordingly!

The story should have a sense of inclusivity and equity that recognizes the mindfulness of our organizations towards such topics, and it should accommodate 8-12 actors. Keep in mind, some of the actors can play more than one role with their voice talent.

The story should be “sound rich” with a variety of sound effects. Think classic Foley sound effects, we will hire a professional Foley sound effects performer. Plus, remember that this is RADIO theatre. There should be no stage directions that the audience is required to see. Everything must be conveyed by dialogue and sound. Costumes, sets, and lighting are all “within the mind,” so writing that stimulates the imagination and puts the listener “there” is a must.

The overall performance should be about 75-90 minutes with a 10-minute intermission right around 50-60 minutes. This translates into about 60 total pages.

Good luck and happy writing! The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

