Calling Out For Trivia Phone Bank Volunteers

Your Sound Alternative is seeking volunteers for our 43rd annual Trivia Weekend–and you can volunteer remotely from the comfort of your home in your fuzzy slippers, jammies and a good luck teddy bear!

LITerally Trivia: A Novel Idea will take over the airwaves Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 20, the contest will keep teams calling in their guesses for 38 hours. We’re taking overnights (2 a.m. – 8 a.m.) off this year, time to read up and rest up!

It’s a super creative way to spend some time as we endure Minnesota’s winter! We’re offering both a limited amount of in-person volunteers in the phone bank on campus, and a remote hotline volunteering from the comfort of your home!

Please contemplate how you would like to help out in 2022–and complete a simple online form based on your choice. If a remote volunteer, the earlier you sign up the better so our tech wizards can prepare your home set-up and training.

If you volunteer 12 hours over the course of Trivia Weekend we want to reward you with a collectible LITerally Trivia: A Novel Idea T-shirt!