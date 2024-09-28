Caputo’s Hat Trick Helps Huskies Down Rangers.

By Carl Goenner / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud Minn:

-On September 27, 2024 the St. Cloud State men’s soccer team defeated the University of Wisconsin Parkside Rangers. Philip Caputo scored 3 goals for a hat trick in the 4-3 victory.

The match started out slow but the rangers soon took control, and it wasn’t until the 24:55 mark of the first half that Eduardo Balduino capitalized on a corner kick to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead that they took into half-time. The Rangers came out hot in the second half and scored early on. Less than a minute later, Philip Caputo converted a penalty kick to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Caputo went on to score two more goals and the Huskies came away with a 4-3 win.

Next up: The Huskies face off against Purdue Northwest at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September, 29.

Photo Credit: JP, SCSU Athletics.