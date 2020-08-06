CAR/ UTV Crash in Alberta

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

On August 5th three individuals were involved in a crash between a car and a UTV.

Both vehicles were driving westbound on 115th St NE near the intersection of 115th Ave NE when the driver of the car, 21-year-old Thomas Patrick Fountain of Royalton struck the back of the Polaris UTV.

61-year-old Mitchell Czech of Gilman along with 21-year-old Kalley Czech were ejected from the vehicle. Fountain was found with non-life threatening injuries near his car in the ditch.

Mitchell Czech was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene and all three were taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. Fountain is believed to have been intoxicated and was tested at St. Cloud Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation by Benton County Police Department.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at this incident by the Foley Police

Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Foley Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.