Carla’s House announces 20th anniversary and new expansion

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — To celebrate their 20th anniversary, a mental health treatment center in St. Cloud has announced a new expansion.

Over the past two decades, Clara’s House has grown to be three specialized units: Child, Early Adolescent, and Adolescent, serving ages 5-18 and approximately 330 patients a year.

The expansion will add approximately 5,785 square feet to accommodate services for children ages 3-5, making Clara’s House the first early childhood Partial Hospitalization Program in the Midwest.

These expanded services for ages 3-5 are expected to begin in February 2025.

To celebrate, Clara’s House is inviting community members to an open house on January 27, 2025 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.