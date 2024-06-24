CentraCare Blessing Box helps address food insecurity in Long Prairie

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — “Take what you need, give what you can.” That’s the motto that inspired CentraCare’s new pilot project to help address food insecurity in the Long Prairie area.

Located outside the CentraCare – Vitality Wellness Center, the Blessing Box is a small, community-supported pantry filled with non-perishable food, personal care and other essential items.

The Blessing Box operates on principles of anonymity, empathy and non-judgment, ensuring that assistance is readily available day or night.

You can donate items are the front desk of CentraCare – Long Prairie Vitality Wellness from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For the full list of items accepted for donation, click here.