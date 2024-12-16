CentraCare celebrates its 50th Holly Ball anniversary and raises more than $1,000,000

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare Foundation celebrated it’s 50th anniversary of Holly Ball and raised more than $1,000,000.

The event was held on Saturday, December 7 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

This year’s theme, “Seasons of Love,” was evident through the generosity of the community, with money going to CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center, and the Child Advocacy Center.

Chair Marie Sanderson and Vice Chair Larry Logemen led the event, and highlighted it’s history and how it supports patients and families.

The event was made possible by the presenting sponsor, McGough, and the more than 1,200 guests who were in attendance.

The funds raised will directly impact patients and families during their cancer and hospice journeys, and those needing services from the Child Advocacy Center.