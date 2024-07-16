CentraCare Hospice achieves highest level of veteran care in Minn.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A veterans care service through CentraCare is the first in Minn. to achieve a certain status.

CentraCare Hospice announced on Tuesday, July 16, that it’s now a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans (WHV), a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO).

The We Honor Veterans program cares for and honors those who served our country when they reach the end of life.

Each level to the WHV program outlines requirements that must be met.

Level 5 is the highest, making CentraCare Hospice the first in the state to offer distinct quality care to veterans.