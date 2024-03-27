CentraCare Hosting Free Cancer Prevention & Screening Event Next Week

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – CentraCare will host a free cancer screening event this Tuesday evening.

The event will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Coborn Healing Center at the CentraCare Plaza, River East Entrance.

Screening and Prevention will be for Breast, Colon, HPV, Lung, Melanoma and Prostate Cancer.

Participants can also receive a free skin check, colon cancer screening kit, radon test kit, tour the giant colon and have any questions answered by health care professionals.

CentraCare says screening increases the chances of detecting certain cancers early when they might be easier to treat.

Preregistration is required. To register, call CentraCare – Coborn Healing Center.