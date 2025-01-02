CentraCare joins Everyday Miracles to host a free Community Baby Shower

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — CentraCare is once again joining Everyday Miracles to host a Community Baby Shower for expecting and new mothers.

Everyday Miracles is an organization that works to improve birth outcomes and reduce health disparities.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

Attendees will have the chance to meet doulas from Everyday Miracles and receive evidence-based and culturally aware emotional, physical and informational resources for pregnancy, birth and new mom/baby care.

The event will be sponsored by BlueCross and BlueShield.

Attendees will enjoy games, prizes, and light refreshments.

No RSVP is needed, and the event is free.