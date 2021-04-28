CentraCare Joins Forces to Expand Internet Access to All

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

CentraCare announced that it has joined American Connection Corps, an initiative led by Land O’Lakes, Inc., Lead for America, Heartland Forward, and 16 other national organizations to addresses inequities caused by lack of access to broadband Internet – especially in rural America.

Under this new program of the American Connection Project, 50 American Connection Corps Fellows (young leaders selected to focus on this work) will partner with local resources to increase digital access, improve digital equity and grow digital literacy.

Their initial efforts will focus on 10 states, including Minnesota, and last for two years.

CentraCare President and CEO Ken Holmen, MD, says CentraCare is proud to be a partner in this meaningful initiative. He addw they have seen first-hand that inequitable access to broad-band Internet results in people not getting the care they need – including telehealth, virtual visits and online appointment scheduling.