CentraCare launches 1,000 Conversations podcast “to build a more inclusive Central Minn.”

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — If you’re looking for a new podcast to listen to, CentraCare just launched one that features members of the Central Minn. community.

Produced and distributed with the Center for Economic Inclusion, CentraCare’s 1,000 Conversations explores community, race, identity and belonging “to build a more inclusive Central Minn.”

CentraCare says that “while there has been much focus on the role of law enforcement in perpetuating racism and harm to communities of color, we took the opportunity to expand the conversation to look more deeply at diversity, equity and inclusion across all sectors.”

The six-episode series features community members in St. Cloud, Monticello, Willmar, Long Prairie, Sauk Centre and Redwood Falls.

The first episode launched Thursday on Spotify and Amazon Music.