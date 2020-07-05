CentraCare Names New Vice President and General Councel

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

CentraCare in St. Cloud has just announced their new Vice President and General Councel to lead the health system’s Legal and Compliance functions.

Santo M. Cruz, J.D. has held multiple positions that have prepared him for this spot. Cruz has served as CentraCare’s Associate General Counsel and Vice President of Community and Government Relations since 2018.

Santo M. Cruz, J.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Holmen said they are thrilled to have Santo join their senior executive team. Holmen also said Cruz brings great expertise in healthcare law, unmatched experience in policy and government relations, and a passion for the people of Central Minnesota.

As an adjunct professor, Cruz currently works at University of St. Thomas where he earned his bachelor’s and law degrees.