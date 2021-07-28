CentraCare Nationally Ranked In U.S. Best Hospitals, Number 3 in Minnesota

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The CentraCare, St. Cloud Hospital is getting some recognition after being ranked third overall for Minnesota’s Best Hospitals. Ranked first and second was Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Abbott Northwestern Hospitals in Minneapolis.

CentraCare ranked in the top 50 Best Hospitals in the U.S. for urology, cardiology and heart surgery, and pulmonary and lung surgery.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide and 17 procedures and conditions.

Urology ranked #33, cardiology and heart surgery ranked #35, pulmonology and lung surgery ranked #39.