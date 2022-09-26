CentraCare Offering Booster Shots by Appointment

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Appointments to get your latest COVID-19 booster shot are now available at your local CentraCare.

Health officials say that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA and is available to those 12 and older.

To schedule an booster appointment:

Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 for CentraCare locations, or call the below numbers for Willmar Main and New London Clinic locations:

Willmar Main: 320-231-5000

New London: 320-354-2222

CentraCare says you can get the flu shot at the same time as any COVID-19 vaccine. For any questions, visit the CentraCare website.