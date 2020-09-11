CentraCare Offering Flu Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

CentraCare will begin to offer flu vaccinations by drive-thru at two locations in St. Cloud.

CentraCare says this year is especially important to reduce the spread of flu-like illness in our community and a vaccination will help give people a better understanding of what to do if they start having symptoms of COVID-19.

The drive-thru clinics will be available at CentraCare – Plaza and CentraCare – St. Cloud Medical Group South.

Appointments are required for all flu vaccinations and in-person appointments are still available.

Contact your clinic to make an appointment