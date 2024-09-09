CentraCare Offering Free Prostate Cancer Screening on Thursday, Sept. 28

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Men aged 45 to 70, who have no prior history of prostate cancer, are invited to a free prostate cancer screening night.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th, eligible men are invited to receive a complimentary PSA test and examination at the CentraCare – Coborn Cancer Center in St. Cloud.

Prostate cancer remains a significant concern, with the American Cancer Society estimating that 1 in 8 men will face a diagnosis in their lifetime.

Early detection is key to successful treatment, and CentraCare says this screening night offers a vital opportunity for men to take proactive steps toward their health.

Appointments are required for this event. To secure your spot call 320-229-5100.