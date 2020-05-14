CentraCare to Resume Pre-COVID Procedures

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Medical operations that were delayed due to preparation for the surge of COVID-19 will soon resume following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order regarding scheduled procedures.

Patients who qualify, after being tested for COVID-19, will be notified by their clinics. Over time, CentraCare and Carris Health will expand the types of procedures that are approved for patients.

“Our team is using a scoring system developed by the American College of Surgeons to prioritize medically necessary procedures based on patient acuity, safety, resources and more,” said Dr. Christopher Boelter, Specialty Care Division Physician Vice President. “Taking care of COVID-19 patients is the priority for CentraCare, and any elective procedures resumed could be rolled back at any time to conserve resources.”

For more information about upcoming procedures, please contact your primary care provider or connect through MyChart, a portal to access multiple medical records.