CentraCare Votes in Favor of SCSU Medical School Campus Proposal

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The CentraCare Board of Directors voted unanimously in support of a proposal to build a medical school campus in St. Cloud.

CentraCare says that the new school will help remedy the looming physician shortage that is most-likely to effect rural communities the most.

“Minnesotans deserve access to high-quality care, regardless of where they live,” CentraCare Board of Directors Chair Steve Laraway said . “We’re excited about the opportunity to train future medical professionals in St. Cloud to support the health of people living in our rural communities. This investment in the future will extend beyond health care to improve the economic base of our rural communities.”