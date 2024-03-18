Central Minn. students will present at History Day March 23 at SCSU

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — More than 175 students from schools across central Minn. will present their History Day exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances at St. Cloud State University this weekend.

Sponsored by the Minnesota Historical Society, National History Day in Minn. is a co-curricular historical research program that builds college readiness and communication skills for middle and high school students.

This year is National History Day’s 50th Anniversary. The theme is “Turning Points in History.”

Students in 6-12 grade created projects on topics ranging from Penicillin, Michael Jackson, Helen Keller, Alexander the Great and more.