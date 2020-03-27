Central Minnesota Arts Board Steps Up to Help Impacted By COVID-19

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many businesses and employees hard, and one area that has experienced event cancellations is the arts and music scene.

The Central Minnesota Arts Board has responded with Artist Emergency Grant Program and extending their current project grant round deadline to April 8th. Executive Director Leslie LeCuyer reports the Artist Emergency Grant Program is up and running and they have received six applications so far.

LeCuyer says she and her staff are reviewing and discussing each artist that is applying.

The Artist Emergency Assistance Program was created to provide individuals up to $500 to assist with income lost due to isolation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Funding for this program is from the McKnight Foundation.

Meanwhile, CMAB recently recognized five Central Minnesota artists with Individual Artists awards of $5,000 each and you can see their work.

Avon, MN artist Tanya Allen

The award recognizes outstanding artists living in the Minnesota counties of Benton, Sherburne, Stearns or Wright.

Funding for the program is provided by the McKnight Foundation. The fiscal year 2020 Individual Artist Award recipients are:

Jocelyn Hagen, Music Composition – Sherburne County D. Helene Woods, Visual Artist/Painting – Wright County Tanya Allen, Visual Artist/Mixed Media Sculptor ­– Stearns County J. Vincent Hansen, Literary Artist – Benton County Sarah Flicek, Visual Artist/Silversmith – Wright County

The Central Minnesota Arts Board is one of eleven Regional Arts Councils designated by the Minnesota State Arts Board working with community partners to increase access to the unique cultural assets of Minnesota.