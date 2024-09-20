Check for invasive species when removing docks

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind lake property owners to check their boats, trailers, docks, lifts and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing them for seasonal storage.

There have been several zebra mussel confirmations in recent years that were reported by property owners and lake service providers when removing equipment.

DNR Invasive Species Unit Supervisor Kelly Pennington said, “This is a good time of year for people to check for invasive species when taking equipment out of the water, because animals like zebra mussels attach to surfaces like docks, lifts and boat hulls that have been in the water over the summer.”

Remember to: