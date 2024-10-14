Chutes Plays Monday Night Live on October 14

The 34th season of Monday Night Live continues on Monday, October 14 with a performance by Chutes.

Hailing from Minneapolis, CHUTES plays smart, moving indie rock. They come to Monday Night Live on the heels of the release of their new EP, Mirage.

Listen to Chutes on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on October 14. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.