City of Becker needs contractors for outdoor archery range

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BECKER, Minn. — The City of Becker is currently accepting proposals from qualified contractors to build an outdoor archery range.

The City plans to build an outdoor archery range off of 150th Avenue Southeast near the bus garage by Sept. of this year.

They are currently accepting proposals in three areas: site grading and preparation, site concrete work and general carpentry.

The exact location of construction has not yet been determined.

Contractors can submit in any number of the three proposal areas by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

To read the full RFP, visit the City of Becker website here.