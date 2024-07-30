City of St. Cloud offers emergency alerts with siren on East St. Germain out of order

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Part of east St. Cloud is without a working emergency siren until further notice.

On Tuesday, July 30, the City of St. Cloud announced that Siren #7 by the McDonald’s on East St. Germain Street is no longer in working order and needs to be replaced.

The City says replacing it will take a few months factoring in order, delivery, installation and programming.

Because of that inconvenience, the City is offering anyone, but especially those who live and work near that area, to sign up for text, call or email alerts.

To sign up, head to the Emergency Alerts page on the Stearns County website.