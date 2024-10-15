City of St. Cloud winter parking restrictions begin Nov. 1

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — As the winter season approaches, the City of St. Cloud is reminding residents that seasonal parking restrictions go into effect on Friday, Nov. 1, regardless of snowfall.

This restriction is often referred to as Odd/Even Parking and is in effect between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. until April 1, 2025.

On odd numbered days (1st, 3rd, 5th, etc.), you should park on the even side of the street (i.e. 102 Washington Memorial Drive).

On even numbered days (2nd, 4th, 6th, etc.), you should park on the odd side of the street (i.e. 103 Washington Memorial Drive).

During other hours, parking is allowed as long as the street is cleared of snow and ice.

If you live in the area immediately surrounding St. Cloud State University, you must obey the signs that are posted in the area year-round.