Coborn’s Annouces New President to Lead the St. Cloud Based Company

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud-based Coborn’s Incorporated has announced a new president.

They are promoting their current Chief Operating Officer Dave Meyer. Meyer will serve as the company’s second-ever president it’s more than 100-year history. The news of the new president was detailed in a press release which also included multiple other promotions made throughout the company. Chris Coborn, the former president, will continue to oversee some parts of the company as he still remains chairman, and CEO.

Dave Meyer, new Coborn’s President

When asked about how the company pinned Meyer for the job Chris Coborn says Meyer is the perfect leader for the company at this point in it’s growth. He’ll be instrumental in bringing our leadership team and our business to the next level.

The grocery retailing operation is employee-owned with more than 9,500 employees and 66 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan.