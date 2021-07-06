Coborn’s Gives Away $1 Million To St. Cloud Community

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Coborn’s Family Foundation announces a $1 million pledge to the Great River Children’s Museum and a $10,000 gift to ten St. Cloud non-profit organizations.

In honor of their 100th anniversary, CEO Chris Coborn says “the work that each of these organizations do for our community is truly inspiring.”

Some of the non-profits receiving gifts include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, Anna Marie’s Alliance, Pathways for Youth, Paramount Theatre, Great Theatre Company, Tri-County Humane Society, Kiwanis, Quiet Oaks Hospice House and the St. Cloud Rotary.