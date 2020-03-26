Coborn’s Grocery Stores Installing Plexiglass Shields, Other Changes

Coborn’s grocery stores continues to implement new changes to their stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to customers, VP of Operations, Emily Coborn listed off numerous of changes coming to their stores.

These changes include enforcing social distancing guidelines, installing plexiglass shields at each of their registers and pharmacy counters, pharmacy drive-thru services only, and new rules for re-usable bags.

Customers who would like to bring their reusable bags, will have to wash them regularly before entering the store. You may also be asked to bag your own groceries. Coborn’s will still have online shopping for customers, where you can pick-up curbside.