Cokato man arrested after stabbing household member in the neck

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

COKATO TWP., Minn. — A Cokato man is in jail for 2nd-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a household member and violating a previous court order for protection, deputies say.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, October 1, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a house on the east side of Cokato Lake in Cokato Township for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man was stabbed in the neck by a household member.

That suspected household member was later identified as 24-year-old Julian Hill.

Deputies managed to later find and arrest Hill.

He is currently being held at the Wright County Jail and awaiting formal charges.

The victim suffered a serious neck wound and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.