Commencement Date Set For Fall 2020 SCSU Graduates

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Hundreds of Fall 2020 graduates now have a commencement ceremony date scheduled for later this month.

The official commencement date for Fall 2020 graduates will be March 12, 2021 in the Ritsche Auditorium at SCSU.

Registered students have been assigned a time to attend with their school or college. Registered students can have two ticketed guests join them in the auditorium. Additional guests will be watching live stream in Atwood following all Minnesota and campus COVID procedures.

The campus community may watch live stream at www.stcloudstate.edu/commencement on that day.

The following times are assigned to view the College/School on live stream, March 12, 2021:

9:00 a.m. – School of Health and Human Services and University College

11:00 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts and The School of the Arts, and the School of Public Affairs

1:00 p.m. – College of Science and Engineering and the School of Computing, Engineering and Environment

3:00 p.m. – Herberger Business School (undergraduates only)

5:00 p.m. – Herberger Business School (graduate students) and School of Education