Common Roots Music Festival 2021 with KVSC 88.1FM

Your Sound Alternative is growing it’s connection deeper with St. Cloud’s Common Roots Music Festival and sponsoring the stages on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21.

We’re thrilled to present the following talented Minnesota and local musicians in partnership with the volunteer planning posse at the festival. The live music is outdoors on 5th Avenue South in downtown St. Cloud where we can all gather to live our rock and roll best lives!

Friday, August 20 line-up:

Saturday, August 21 line-up

Your Common Roots button gives you all access to the entire festival, August 18-21 featuring more than 200 artists at 11 venues and 13 stages! Check out the event FAQ’s.