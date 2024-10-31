Construction on the University Bridge to begin November 7

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Construction will start soon near the St. Cloud State University campus on the University Bridge.

Road work will begin on the bridge on Thursday, November 7, and there will be lane shifts as the work is performed.

At times, the road will be reduced to a single lane with a flagger to direct traffic.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes if possible as there is potential for major traffic delays.

Sidewalks and bicycle lanes are subject to be closed.

The construction will continue through mid-December of 2024 weather permitting.