COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Ages 65 and Older

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photo by CentraCare

CentraCare and Carris Health have released an update on their COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Over the last week, CentraCare says their supply has increased and they are now ready to offer vaccinations to anyone in the first priority groups, including those aged 65 and older.

You can now schedule for an appointment online here or call 320-200-3200.

The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssesn vaccine have also arrived at CentraCare and Carris Health, allowing for three available vaccines to now be distributed within the region.