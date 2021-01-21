COVID-19 Vaccine Update for CentraCare

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photo by CentraCare

CentraCare has released an update on their COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

CentraCare says they are continuing to focus on vaccinating health care workers and targeted priority groups who are most at risk because of the limited supply.

In the coming weeks, CentraCare is hopeful they will receive more vaccine and are prepared to vaccinate larger groups.

Vaccination clinics are not currently being held for the general public and CentraCare will reach out directly to eligible patients when they can receive the vaccine.

CentraCare is not involved with the Minnesota Department of Health community vaccination clinics.