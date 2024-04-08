Crafts Direct closing after 33 years “with heavy hearts”

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — A beloved store in Waite Park will close its doors after serving the St. Cloud community for more than three decades.

On Sunday, the Schlecht family announced “with heavy hearts” that they will close Crafts Direct after 33 years.

Since its inception on July 5, 1990, the crafts store has remained a Schlecht family affair with multiple generations working together to serve the community.

The family cited “insurmountable challenges” in the “current financial climate and shifts in retail shopping” to their decision to close the store.

Before officially closing, Crafts Direct will have a liquidation sale, starting Thursday. All merchandise will be on sale, including fixtures and office equipment.

For further information and updates on the closing sale, visit craftsdirect.com.