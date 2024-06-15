Crash kills two on motorcycle in Clearwater

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CLEARWATER, Minn. — Two people are dead after their motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed in Wright County.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Friday near the Kwik Trip store in Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Chad Eskelson and his passenger, 46-year-old Vicki Nieman–both from Clear Lake–were heading southbound on Highway 24 when they crashed into a pickup truck turning left out of Kwik Trip to head northbound.

Troopers say Eskelson and Nieman were brought to the Mayo Clinic where they died from their injuries.

They were not wearing helmets.

Nobody else was hurt.