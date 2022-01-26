St. Cloud Man Dies in Crash Near Rice Early Wednesday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol says a fatal crash on Highway 10 has left a 41-year-old man from St. Cloud dead.

Deputies say 41-year-old Frank Ebo Eshun was traveling south just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when he collided with 45-year-old Carlos Alberto Auquilla at the intersection of Highway 10 and 30th Avenue in Rice. Eshun died at the scene.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Road conditions at the time of the accident were reported as being dry.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Auquilla did not receive any medical treatment following the accident.