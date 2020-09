By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One was injured after a Richmond man left the road and crashed Monday in Munson Township.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. as 29-year-old Andrea Jordan of Richmond was heading east on highway 23.

Jordan went off the road and struck a driveway embankment near a ditch.

The man was taken to Paynesville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.