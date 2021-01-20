Creative Valentine’s Day Fun Supporting Stearns History Museum

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Stearns History Museum has created a fun way for you to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an “Unlock Your Love and Make History” fundraiser.

Development Director at the museum, Amy Dagerstrom is part of the team that developed the creative promotion where you can purchase a chance to unlock three boxes at the Stearns History Museum. The prizes are varied, but include dinner for two prepared by Jules’ Bistro and drinks from Pantown Brewing Company, a bracelet from D. J. Bitzan Jewelers and, if Valentine’s Day goes your way, a free outdoor wedding venue rental at the museum that includes two hours of photography.

You can order your keys online now or stop by the museum during business hours Tuesday to Friday in person.

The museum has reserved Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 for participants to come and try to unlock one of the 3 prize boxes between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you don’t win a bigger prize, there will be drawings for a variety of gift cards donated by area businesses.

The event benefits the Stearns History Museum operations and programming that celebrates the museum as well as the historical and educational programs offered about Stearns County.