Crusaders Down Crush 5-2.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud Minn.

-On Saturday, December 28, the St. Cloud Cathedral boys hockey team defeated the St. Cloud Crush 5-1. The Crusaders came out strong and controlled the first period but the Crush were able to hold them back. The Crusaders stepped their game up however, and with 2:38 left they took a 1-0 lead. After the Crush started the second period with more intensity, Cathedral soon took a 2-0 lead. Both teams then swapped penalties and after several 4 on 4 opportunities, the period ended with the Crusaders leading 2-0.

Jackson Sheetz kicked the third period off with a bang scoring the Crush’s first goal of the night just 16 seconds into the period. The Cathedral Crusaders then took over and scored two more goals to come away with a 5-1 win over the St. Cloud Crush.

Next up the Crush will face off against Alexandria high school in Alexandria MN.