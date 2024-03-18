CSAH 35 construction begins March 25

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — County State Aid Highway 35 in St. Michael-Albertville will close to through traffic next Monday, March 25, when construction begins.

This closure is from 30th Street Northeast to the CSAH 35 split of St. Michael Parkway and Central Avenue West.

Contractors say CSAH 35 will still be open to traffic from 30th Street Northeast to the west throughout the construction project; however, drivers should expect delays and use caution driving through the work zone.

Traffic will shift to the areas of widened pavement depending on the construction stage.

Drivers can also expect detours posted, plus a temporary signal at the intersection of CSAH 19 and 30th Street Northeast.

Construction will last until late fall 2024.