CSB, SJU inaugurates first joint President in 100-year history

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The College of Saint Benedict (CSB) and Saint John’s University (SJU) celebrated a historic moment on Friday, Sept. 22.

Brian J. Bruess was officially inaugurated as the first joint president in the over 100-year history of the schools.

Brian J. Bruess. Photo provided by College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University.

He is also the first person in the country to serve as president of two four-year colleges at the same time.

Hundreds of students, staff, alumni and friends attended to celebrate the historic event.

Bruess was first named to the position in March 2022.