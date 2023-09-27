Sep 27, 2023
CSB, SJU inaugurates first joint President in 100-year history
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The College of Saint Benedict (CSB) and Saint John’s University (SJU) celebrated a historic moment on Friday, Sept. 22.
Brian J. Bruess was officially inaugurated as the first joint president in the over 100-year history of the schools.
He is also the first person in the country to serve as president of two four-year colleges at the same time.
Hundreds of students, staff, alumni and friends attended to celebrate the historic event.
Bruess was first named to the position in March 2022.